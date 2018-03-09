PERLU Advanced Auto Shop Treats Every Customer like Family

By Rhashad R. Pittman

Perlu Advanced Auto Repair Shop is a family-oriented business in every sense of the word. Its run by a close-knit family, has a family-oriented atmosphere, and treats everyone who walks in like family.

The Stockton auto repair shop recently celebrated its first anniversary since opening its doors on February 13th of last year. Located at 1033 East March Lane (at the corner of March and West Lane) in north Stockton, Perlu is owned and operated by long time mechanic Richard Perez and his wife Christina Perez.

After more than 20 years a mechanic and lead technician at various local shops, Richard decided to open his own shop. Throughout his career, he’s developed a reputation as an honest, hard-working mechanic who has superb customer service skills. He has continued that standard in his new role as owner.

“I try to do my best with each customer,” Richard said. “I want to make sure when you leave my shop, you’re as happy as possible.”

Perlu is quickly developing a reputation for quality service. In addition to discounts for veterans and first responders, the shop offers shuttle service for customers with long waits and Customer Appreciation barbeques. For its efforts, Perlu was nominated for Best of San Joaquin 2017 and has received an “A” rating by the Better Business Bureau.

When customers walk in Perlu, they see a family-friendly environment. There is a comfortable waiting room with coffee, a play area with toys for toddlers and free arcade video games for older children. Customers also have access to free charging stations for the mobile phones and devices such as laptops and tablets.

The recent winter months have been unexpectedly strong with a high amount of foot traffic from new customers, Richard said. Although it was challenging navigating the local and state regulations for licensing and taxes, the shop has had a solid first year overall.

“There’s nothing like going somewhere and being able to talk to the owner,” Richard said, “that’s what I call a neighborhood shop.”

A state-certified Smog Check Station, Perlu offers a range of services, including engine diagnostics, brake services, transmission flush, shocks, struts and battery replacement. It also offers oil changes, tire alignments and filter replacements.

The shop’s specialty is providing smog check and smog repair services, particularly for older vehicles.

Richard said he offers some of the lowest labor costs in town, $25-$45 less per hour than his competitors. He also uses high quality parts for major repairs that can offer lifetime and nationwide warranties.

“I try to buy the best parts for my customers, and I try to give them the best price,” Richard said. “We’re not here to take your money, we’re here to earn your money.”

As a Stockton native who grew up on the south side and attended Edison High School, Richard has a deep affinity for his community and the people who reside in it. The Stockton community is filled with good, hard working people, he said, and many of those people depend on their cars to get to work so that they can support their families.

With that said, it’s not just business for him. As far as he’s concerned, everyone who walks through the doors of his shop is a member of the Perlu family, and he aims to treat them as such.

“When you come in I want you to feel like family,” Richard said. “They can 100 percent trust me, and I want them to feel that.”

Learn more about Perlu at www.perluadvanced.com or call (209) 451-5845.

