John Kelly: “Dreamers are not a priority for deportation”

The chief of staff affirmed this even if DACA expires

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said that “Dreamers” would not be a priority for deportation, despite their expiration of protection through Deferred Action (DACA).

Kelly told this to a small group of reporters at the Capitol, even saying that as long as an undocumented immigrant in the U.S. has no criminal record, he is likely to remain.

“(They would be) out of reach of anyone” in reference to immigration agents, the Associated Press reported. “They are not a priority for deportation.”

The official believes that President Donald Trump would not extend the protections of “Dreamers” beyond March 5, because he does not believe that the president has legal authority to prolong it.

He also signed that the Republican president will not ask Congress for a short-term extension of that program.

Currently, “Dreamers” can register again with DACA before the Office of Immigration and Citizenship Services (USCIS), after federal judge William Alsup, of the San Francisco (California) district, issued a court order obliging the Trump Administration to resume the program.

Congress has a final plan on the “Dreamers” on which there are several proposals to stay legally in the United States, including President Trump’s plan to offer the path to citizenship to 1.8 million young people in exchange for approval of resources for his border wall and security.

John Kelly’s position has not been corroborated by President Trump, who at another time has denied it when discussing immigration issues, such as the border wall.

John Kelly: “Los Dreamers no son prioridad de deportación”

El jefe de Gabinete afirmó esto incluso si se vence DACA

El jefe de Gabinete de la Casa Blanca, John Kelly, afirmó que los “Dreamers” no sería una prioridad para la deportación, a pesar de que expiren su protección a través de la Acción Diferida (DACA).

Kelly dijo esto a un pequeño grupo de reporteros en el Capitolio, incluso aseguró que mientras un inmigrante en los EEUU indocumentado no tenga antecedentes penales, es probable que permanezca.

“(Estarían) fuera del alcance de cualquier persona” en referencia a agentes migratorios, publicó Associated Press. “No son una prioridad para la deportación“.

El funcionario cree que el presidente Donald Trump no extendería las protecciones de “Dreamers” más allá del 5 de marzo, porque no cree que el presidente tenga autoridad legal para prolongarlo.

También firmó que el mandatario republicano no le pedirá al Congreso una extensión a corto plazo de ese programa.

Actualmente, los “Dreamers” pueden inscribirse nuevamente a DACA ante la Oficina de Servicios de Inmigración y Ciudadanía (USCIS), luego de que el juez federal William Alsup, del distrito de San Francisco (California), emitiera una orden judicial que obliga a la Administración Trump a reanudar el programa.

El Congreso tiene detenido un plan final sobre los “Dreamers” sobre quienes hay varias propuestas para que permanezcan legalmente en los Estados Unidos, incluido el plan del presidente Trump al ofrecer el camino a la ciudadanía hasta 1.8 millones de jóvenes a cambio de que se aprueben sus recusos para el muro y la seguridad fronterizas.