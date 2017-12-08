New York Life Awards Ysiano for Community Leadership

By Rhashad R. Pittman

Latino Times owner Andrew Ysiano is being recognized by New York Life Insurance Company for supporting the company’s Latino outreach efforts.

Ysiano, who serves as publisher and CEO of the Latino Times, will receive the New York Life’s Community Leadership Award on Dec. 7th during a private ceremony. The award is in recognition for his “unwavering support and dedication to the Latino community.” He is the only award recipient in San Joaquin County.

A longtime leader in the local Latino community, Ysiano has served in leadership positions at the local, state and national Hispanic chambers of commerce. He has served as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the board for the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m honored to receive such an award and to be recognized by a flagship company like New York Life,” Ysiano said. “I’ve longed believed in the importance of supporting initiatives that empower our community and creating employment opportunities for Latino professionals. These efforts are aligned with the mission of the Latino Times.”

Over the past couple of years, Ysiano has tapped into his vast network to help identify local Latino professionals who would be great recruits to fill financial services positions at New York Life. With Ysiano’s support, the company has been able to identify and attract a number of potential Latino candidates.

“He has an unwavering support for the Latino community,” said Patty Palacios Marketing and Recruiting Manager, for the Latino Market in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

New York Life’s outreach efforts are part of a broader, company-wide initiative to both recruit more Latino employees and raise the financial literacy of the Latino community. It has similar initiatives for other underrepresented groups, including African-American, Asian-American and LGBT communities.

Through community partnerships, events and workshops, New York Life hopes to empower families to “build, protect & preserve wealth” said Palacios, a New York Life policyholder for 26 years before joining the company in January 2016.

Ms. Palacios, who was born and raised in Mexico until the age of 10 when her family relocated to Stockton, noted that financial literacy was a crucial component to the stability of many households in the Latino community. Often times, she said, families have to rely on relatives to help cover expenses during financial hardships.

“We’re taught to work hard,” Palacios said. “But no one taught us how inexpensive and easy it can be to prepare for the unexpected and prepare for and protect your loved ones.”

New York Life has been helping families protect their loved ones for nearly two centuries. Founded in 1845, it is the country’s largest mutual life insurance company, providing insurance, investment and retirement products and services.

The Fortune 100 company created its Target Markets division “with the objective of facilitating knowledge, ideas, and resources” to help spark business growth in high growth communities such as the local Latino community.

In 2015, cultural market agents such as Palacios accounted for more than 50% of New York Life’s core business and 69% of new agent hires were women, cultural markets agents, or both.

“It’s really a very rewarding career knowing you impact the community,” said Palacios, whose market includes Modesto, Stockton, Brentwood and Elk Grove. Staff from the Target Market division volunteer with nonprofit organizations such as the San Joaquin County Hispanic chamber and El Concilio to mentor and educate community members. Activities range from organizing client appreciation events to sponsoring seminars to increase financial awareness and help clients build financial legacies.

Giving back is simply part of the company culture, Palacios said. It’s not about the short term it’s about the long term of helping families prepare for the future.