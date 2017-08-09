Port of Stockton Wins Overall Excellence and Honors in Eight AAPA Communications Award Categories

American Association of Port Authorities Presents Port of Stockton with Overall Excellence Award for Best Video and Award of Excellence for Annual Report

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Port of Stockton has won top honors for excellence in communications from the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA). The AAPA recognized the Port of Stockton with the Award of Overall Excellence for the best video, an Award of Excellence for the Best Annual Report, as well as Awards of Distinction in all seven categories for which the Port submitted entries. The 2017 Communications Awards will be formally presented at the Association’s Awards Luncheon to be held October 4 in Long Beach, California.

This year the Port of Stockton’s video entry, “Advantage Stockton – Port of Opportunity,” was the highest rated entry in any category and received top honors with the Award for Overall Excellence. The awards are scored by a panel of independent judges and the video entry scored well over the other entries. The Port also was recognized with an Award of Excellence for its entry in the annual report category, “Building for Tomorrow Annual Report 2015.” Both the video and the Annual Report can be viewed at www.portofstockton.com.

“Accolades from our peers mean a lot, and we are delighted to have received recognition across the board for our communications campaigns,” said Richard Aschieris, Port Director of the Port of Stockton. “Our goal is to market the Port and inform decision makers and the public about the vital role the Port of Stockton plays in linking California’s Central Valley to the world. We also seek to inform our community of the Port’s environmental programs and our support of a variety of community charitable initiatives.

Receiving these awards demonstrates that our Port of Stockton team is effectively communicating those goals to our neighbors, area businesses, and the global shipping industry.”

In addition to awards for outstanding entries in video and annual reports, the Port of Stockton also received an Award of Distinction in each of the additional seven categories entered. The Port received two awards in advertising for its campaigns for the Delta Environmental Enhancement Program and “A Peek at the Port.” The Port of Stockton also distinguished itself for its website, community outreach, awareness campaign, special events, and in the miscellaneous category for the Antioch Dunes Restoration Project Commemorative Medallion.

The AAPA Communications Awards are presented in three different categories based on the size of the marketing budget. The Port of Stockton received honors in Category 2. There were 98 entries in this year’s competition.

For more information about the 2016 AAPA Communications Awards visit www.aapa-ports.org.

About the Port of Stockton

Located in California’s fertile Central Valley, the Port of Stockton is the premier bulk/break-bulk port in California, supporting more than 5,500 family-wage jobs in the greater Stockton/San Joaquin County region. Situated on a deep-water shipping channel, with over 7 million square feet of warehouse space, at the hub of four major freeways and served by two Class I railroads, the Port of Stockton is strategically located to provide efficient goods movement throughout the Western United States.

To learn more about The Port of Stockton, visit www.portofstockton.com.