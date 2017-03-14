Mexico is now at a Crossroads

President Donald Trump’s policies aimed at deporting millions of undocumented people put Mexico in a complicated junction regarding Central American immigrants.

North-bound migration coming from Central America is one of the contentious points that stood out during the last meeting between Mexico and U.S. authorities. It is a cause for dispute and disagreement between Los Pinos and the White House.

The discrepancy is based on the Trump Administration’s unheard of, unilateral decision to deport people who are not Mexican citizens, mostly Central Americans, to Mexico.

The proposed agreement is for Mexico to accept that controlling Central American immigration to the north is a “shared responsibility” between them and the United States.

This scenario fits into the definition offered by Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray at the meeting, stating that Mexico is currently a “transit” country, not an exporter of migrants. This is a politically-motivated mistake.

It is true that there has been a reduction in Mexican migration due to a number of factors ranging from demographics to the economic and political climate in the U.S. However, the government of Peña-Nieto is trying to use this to hide the fact that poverty and lack of opportunity are the reasons behind the outmigration.

At the same time, the “transit country” definition allows Mexico to further adjust their Frontera Sur (“South Border”) Program, which has already deported hundreds of thousands of Central Americans. The restriction is carried out in the name of the U.S., but is acts in Mexico’s own interest.

Many Central American immigrants are choosing to stay in Mexico in light of the difficulties the U.S. represents at the moment. In the absence of the “American Dream,” a “Mexican Dream” sounds better than the reality of Central America.

The challenge for the Mexican government is to remain coherent. It must grant Central American undocumented people the same rights and treatment it demands from the U.S. Meanwhile, Mexicans should not discriminate or mistreat these immigrants.

The “United States of Trump” is a merciless threat against undocumented people. Mexico is obligated to be different, to avoid falling in the trap of hypocrisy.

México en una encrucijada

New American Media

La migración procedente de América Central al norte es hoy uno de los puntos candentes que sobresalió en la reunión pasada entre las autoridades de México y Estados Unidos a política del presidente Donald Trump para deportar millones de indocumentados coloca a México en una compleja encrucijada alrededor de los inmigrantes centroamericanos.

La migración procedente de América Central al norte es uno de los puntos candentes que sobresalió en la reunión pasada entre las autoridades de México y Estados Unidos. Es un motivo de disputa, de acuerdo entre Los Pinos y la Casa Blanca.

La discrepancia se basa en la insólita decisión unilateral de la administración Trump de deportar a México personas que no son ciudadanos mexicanos, sino centroamericanos en la gran mayoría de los casos.

El acuerdo es que México acepte el control de la inmigración centroamericana hacia el norte como “una responsabilidad compartida” con Estados Unidos.

Este cuadro calza en la definición dada en la reunión por el canciller Luis Videgaray de que México hoy es un país de “tránsito” y no un exportador de migrantes. Este es un error que tiene un motivo político.

Es cierto que hay una reducción de migrantes mexicanos debido a varios factores, desde la demografía al clima económico-político en Estados Unidos, pero el gobierno de Peña Nieto quiere esconder de esta manera que persiste la pobreza y la falta de oportunidades que motivan la emigración.

Al mismo tiempo, esta afirmación de país de tránsito le permite a México ajustar más el Programa Frontera Sur que ya deportó a cientos de miles de centroamericanos. Está restricción se hace en nombre de Estados Unidos, pero el interés es propio.

Muchos inmigrantes centroamericanos están prefiriendo quedarse en México ante las crecientes dificultades que presenta hoy Estado Unidos. A falta de “sueño americano, el “sueño mexicano” parece mejor que la realidad en Centroamérica.

El desafío del gobierno de México es ser coherente. Tiene que otorgar a los indocumentados centroamericanos los mismos derechos y trato que exige para sus paisanos en Estados Unidos. Mientras que los mexicanos no deben discriminar ni maltratar a estos inmigrantes.

`El Estados Unidos de Trump es una amenaza despiadada hacia los indocumentados. México está obligado a ser diferente, a no caer en la trampa de la hipocresía.