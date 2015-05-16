Mayor Silva spend night with the homeless in Stockton

Mayor Anthony Silva, “the People’s Mayor” once again spent a night with the homeless under the crosstown Highway 4 freeway at Lincoln Street in downtown Stockton on Wednesday evening, May 13. The Mayor was there promptly at 5 p.m. and stay until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Mayor Silva was joined by his 10-year-old son, Caden Silva.

“I think it is important to remember the people that are less fortunate than us,” Caden said.

Mayor Silva said he wants Caden to receive the type of “hands-on lesson” that is not taught in school.

“Many of us take for granted simple things such as having enough to eat, a clean restroom and shower, and a safe place to sleep at night,” the Mayor said. “I want my son to know what it’s like for people to struggle, and to learn compassion.”

The Mayor added, “The purpose of this evening is to bring more awareness to the homelessness issue here in Stockton and to bring community leaders together to find possible solutions.”

Last spring, after organizing this same event, the Mayor supported the efforts of Pastor Frank Saldana, executive director of the Dream Center, a day resource facility for the homeless. The Dream Center, which opened last summer, is located at 1800 N. Wilson Way. Kino and Sara Ayala also have been instrumental in developing the Dream Center.

Wednesday night’s activities will include dinner, showers, haircuts, bingo with the Mayor, voter registration and the showing of a movie, “The Pursuit of Happyness,” which stars Will Smith.

The Mayor currently is working with business leaders to lease a warehouse to create an emergency shelter that would house all homeless residents in Stockton.