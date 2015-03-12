Stockton Mayoral Candidate Steven Davis

Steven C. Davis is a Stockton businessman born in Salt Lake City, UT. He has been in California since October 2004 when he came to Stockton for work and opportunity. When he left Utah, where his family and children resided, he had nothing more with him than a pickup truck with past due payments, and whatever it could haul. Soon after arriving, he reported for work early one Monday morning in October of that year. Leaving nearly everything he owned and loved was an incredible turning point in his life.

Steven is an only child of Charlotte Gustafson Wankier, who is a Utah native. His relationship with his mom has always been the foundation in his life. His entire childhood was spent being taught love and respect for others, the importance of hard work and integrity, and an uncompromising drive to persevere and overcome. Steven was raised by his mom and to this day has never had contact with his father. In November 2000, the Friday before Thanksgiving, Steven’s mom passed away after battling for several years with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Steven has three children from previous marriages, twin daughters (age 22) and a 16-year-old son. He is married to Gina Troxell Davis, a native of Stockton and hometown hero in her own right. Gina attended Linden High School and was a star athlete during the Coach Rood era in volleyball. Inducted into Linden’s Hall of Fame twice and having attended San José State University on full scholarship, Gina returned to her hometown of Stockton after college to raise her family.

Together for the past five years, Steven and Gina have run Club Stockton Volleyball, located at the Port of Stockton, as directors and coaches. Club Stockton Volleyball is a local nonprofit youth sports organization that Gina grew up in and took over when she returned so that the club and its heritage would not die.

Since arriving to Stockton to marry Gina and build a life together, Steven has been quoted as saying many times, “I came to Stockton for my wife and found a home.”

Steven and Gina also work together in the company they established in Stockton called Intelligent Wireless Networks, Inc., a wireless network company built to serve the agriculture industry. As an accomplished RF engineer and recognized expert in the wireless industry, they have successfully built and designed up and coming networks for major sports stadiums across the country. Their clients include NFL, MLB and NHL teams as well as Walt Disney resorts and college campuses, among others.

But it was in agriculture where Steven found his niche and an opportunity to make a significant impact in the community and economic growth sustainability. Working with many economic resurgence groups across California, the California Economic Summit, CA Forward, San Joaquin Valley Broadband Consortium and many others, Steven was asked to be a major stake holder in Fresno’s 2012 bid for the IBM Smarter Cities Challenge in which Fresno won. The city was able to enlist the services of IBM to help Fresno’s technological growth and economic development.

Through these entities and involvement with the CAFB , USDA and many other government agencies, Steven saw the opportunity to rebuild Stockton through agri-tech was being missed. Intelligent Wireless Networks, Inc., established its headquarters in downtown Stockton in the Metro Building and has future plans for building a SMART city, with an agri-tech high school that would offer innovative curriculum and help modernize Stockton schools.

Steven sees the potential in Stockton to build a sustainable future for generations to come by embracing our valued agriculture community and allowing technology to couple with it in a very intimate setting. His vision is promising for all of Stockton to become the world’s first agri-tech city that spurs innovation and ideas for farming processes, natural resource real time management and data analytics that are and should remain proprietary to the growers, which is unprecedented. Building resurgence in farming and growing food from a new and innovative perspective allows for nontraditional revenue streams to be created.

Steven believes and sees the possibilities in embracing the essence of what our future generations and emerging young workforce can do for our city and the world. “The future that our generation dreamt about is here,” he says. “The future our kids dream of is yet to be realized. And we need to build the foundation for them to take the possibilities and run with them.”