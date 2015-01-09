Latino Times Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Locally-owned Latino newspapers in San Joaquin County have folded one by one in the past decade, victims of a dying newspaper industry. Yet one has remained.

The Latino Times continues to stand tall as the “sole survivor” of a half dozen or so Spanish and bilingual publications that have existed in the area over the past few years.

Today the Latino Times is the only newspaper in the region geared toward the Latino community that is locally owned. The print edition of the monthly publication is distributed to 900 drop off locations in the valley. Its circulation has grown to over 60,000 both in print and electronically, reaching readers from Sacramento to Modesto.

The New Year marks the 15th year that the Latino Times has been in print.

“When I started there were seven newspapers,” said Publisher and CEO Andrew Ysiano. “Now there’s only one.”

As the “sole survivor,” Ysiano attributes the success of the publication to its loyal readers and advertisers, as well as the publication’s focus on community issues. “Their belief in us, their belief that we can deliver their message to the largest demographic in the Central Valley has been instrumental in our success,” he said.

In recent years, the bilingual newspaper has placed an emphasis on the newspaper’s electronic version, website, social media outlets, and email blasts. Incorporating technology and various communication mediums in its business model is key to the Latino Times success, Ysiano said. In the next few months, the Latino Times will be available as an app for mobile devices.

Humphreys College has been advertising with Latino Times for many years, noted Santa Lopez-Minatre, Director of Admissions, at Humphreys College & Laurence Drivon School of Law.

“I can always depend on them to facilitate accurate and up-to-date information of what Humphreys has to offer and our participation in the community,” Lopez-Minatre said. “It has been a pleasure working with Andrew, the Publisher, and the rest of the staff, who have been consistently supportive and accommodating. We look forward to working with Latino Times for many more years to come.”

Ysiano established the Latino Times in March 2001 as a quarterly newspaper with 4,000 readers. At the time there was a need for a local newspaper geared toward Latinos that could be read in English and Spanish, he said. The Latino newspapers that existed were only in Spanish, excluding a significant portion of the Latino population that could only read English.

The Latino Times features both national and local stories on a range of topics, including immigration, healthcare, the local real estate market, local Latino businesses, education and politics. The coverage also places an emphasis on the work of local nonprofits in the area.

In addition to providing the news, the Latino Times continues to partner with local non-profit organizations as a community leader for local philanthropic efforts.

“Andrew and his staff have always supported the community and has contributed greatly with informative publishing,” said Steve Kubitz, Managing Partner at Big Valley Ford Lincoln.

Brenna Butler Garcia, CEO of the San Joaquin County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, called the Latino Times one of the “area’s premier bilingual publications” and noted that the newspaper has been devoted to highlighting positive news in the Hispanic community.

“As a member for over ten years, the Latino Times has been an instrumental voice in promoting the Latino business community in the San Joaquin region,”

To celebrate its continued presence in the community, the Latino Times will hold a celebration in April. In the meantime, Ysianio said he wanted to give “Special thanks to the advertisers and readers for their loyalty to small business and print publications.”

He also wanted to give recognition to his staff, which includes Judy Quintana (Vice President and Co-Editor), Dee Fanucchi (Director of Marketing), Jim Oliver (Graphic Designer), Monica Andeola(Photographer), Rhashad Pittman (Contributing Writer), Betty Ramirez (Account Executive), Lorena Becerra (Translator)and Bill Repinski and Richard Ysiano (Circulation).

“I want to especially thank Judy Quintana, who joined me over 10 years ago, for her continued commitment and support,” Ysiano said. “She’s one of the key players who help keep the Latino Times circulating.”